|
|
Marsha Pennington Tilley, 63, passed away Wednesday December 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was a graduate of Norview High School and earned a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Old Dominion University in 1978. She was employed by Sentara Healthcare as a Business System Analyst.
Marsha was predeceased by her father Howard W. Pennington and mother Ruth C. Pennington of Norfolk, VA. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Steve Tilley and sons Glen (Emma) of Key West, FL and Adam (Erin) and granddaughter Madison Kay of Seminole, FL.
A celebration of life will be held at 4pm on Sunday December 15, 2019 at Good Hope United Methodist Church 1633 Benefit Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23322.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 13, 2019