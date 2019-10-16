|
Deacon Marshall Anthony Banks, 69 departed this earthly life on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, Va to the late Andrew Anderson & Gertie Mae Banks. Marshall was also preceded in death by his Brother Allen Banks; and Sisters, Josephine McKay & Nannie Lockette.
Deacon Banks graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, Tidewater Community College and Commonwealth of Virginia. Deacon Banks was a retired Command Sergeant Major of the United States Army, a Worshipful Master Prince Hall Mason, & an Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Noble Mystic Shrine.
Deacon Banks was also an active member of the Senior Deacon Board, Male Chorus, Food Bank Ministry and Men's Fellowship of Providence United Church of Christ. He was a past member of St. Mark RZUA. He enjoyed gardening, cook outs, and horseshoes. Spending time with his family was his favorite and rewarding thing he treasured most. Marshall's favorite hymn was "Glory to His Name" and his favorite Bible Verse was "For, whosever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved." Romans 10:13
Deacon Banks leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Mrs. Linda-Spruill-Banks; 5 children: Anthony Scarborough (Vercenia), Alandrea Spruill, Makisha Banks, Larriale Spruill (LaFloyd) & Doman Kirkland; 5 devoted grandchildren: Malaysia, Clarence, Caden Alon, Ajani & Lindale; 1 great granddaughter, Maliah; and 4 other grandchildren; 2 godchildren: LaShun Sykes & Elijah Sykes; 4 brothers: Albert Banks (Jera), Andrew Banks (Selina), Kenneth Banks (Rose) all from Norfolk, VA & Charles Banks (Carletta) of Williamsburg, VA; 1 sister, Joanna Parks of Norfolk, VA; 1 special nephew, Solomon T. Palmer (Rose); and a host of other uncles, aunts, nieces, nephew, cousins, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, cousins & friends.
Viewing will be 5-6pm Thursday at Providence UCC; 2200 Vicker Ave; Ches, VA 23324. A Masonic service will follow from 6-7pm at the church and then a Wake service will be from 7-8pm. There will be no viewing after 6pm Thursday at the church.
A service "Celebrating Deacon Marshall A. Banks" will be 10:00 am Friday; Oct. 18, 2019 at Providence UCC; 2200 Vicker Avenue; Ches., VA 23324. Burial will in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA with full Military Honors. Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services is the handling services. Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019