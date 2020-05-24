Marshall Palmer Simpson, born July 15, 1929, in Edenton North Carolina, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on May 21, 2020. He grew-up in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, where he had many friends and relatives. He attended school in RR through 9th grade and later moved to Portsmouth, Virginia where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He attended Virginia Tech and William and Mary, and later transferred to Old Dominion University obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.Marshall was devoted to his family, church, and country. Marshall enlisted in the United States Air Force as a young man where he served our country. He then went on to work in the civil service for the federal government for the next 40 years. After retiring from the civil service, Marshall attended Roanoke Bible College where he became an ordained minister for the Church of Christ and assisted in helping new churches become established in the US, China, and Moldova. He faithfully served as both a deacon and elder at his home church West Park Church of Christ for 40 years.Marshall is preceded by his granddaughter, Amanda Carol Simpson. Surviving family members include: his beloved wife of 63 years, Glenda Jordan Simpson; his son, Mark L. Simpson and his wife Dalia Simpson of Fort Mill, SC; their children Al, Nathan, and Timothy Simpson. Marshall's daughter, Elizabeth Parrish and her husband John E. Parrish of Suffolk, Virginia; their children Erin Corvello and Johnny Parrish.In lieu of flowers, Marshall indicated for contributions to be made to the West Park Church of Christ building fund. A memorial service will be held to Celebrate Marshall's Life on Saturday, JULY 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at West Park Church of Christ, 926 Cherokee Road, Portsmouth, Virginia 23701. Keith Lewis is officiating.Condolences may be offered online at