Marshall "Mike" W. Mitchell, age 91, a resident of Virginia Beach since 2000, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, PA, Upper St. Clair, PA and Atlanta, GA died September 28, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL and grew up in La Grange, IL. A graduate of Dartmouth College, he served in the Army during the Korean War. After 34 years with ALCOA, now Arconic, 24 of which were spent in Pittsburgh, PA, he retired, then moved to Atlanta, GA in 1984 to become a metal trader. He was an avid golfer, Steelers fan, loved working out and his 5:00 pm cocktail. Immediate survivors include his wife of 68 years, Thetis "Tee" W. Mitchell, three children, Kate (Richard) St. John of Pittsburgh, PA, Robert (Natalie) Mitchell of Boca Raton, FL and Mary Mitchell (David) Hare of Smithfield, VA, four grandchildren, Matthew, Kelley (Chris) Virgilio, Andrew, Marnie and 2 great grandchildren, Riley and Chase Virgilio. Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 05, 2019 at Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church, 2020 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Eastern Shore Chapel, Dartmouth College Alumni Fund, Hanover, NH 03755-3590 or a . Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019