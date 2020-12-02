1/1
Marshall Wingfield Butt Jr.
1925 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH-Marshall W. Butt, Jr., 95, of Olde Towne was called to heaven on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, he was the son of Marshall W. Butt and Elsie Bagby Butt. He was preceded in death by his first and second wives, Glenna Q. Porter and Donna C. Butt and his only sibling, Brooke B. Maupin.

After attending the College of William & Mary, Marshall proudly served for 20 years in the U.S. Army, retiring at the rank of Major. He then taught High School ROTC in St. Augustine, Florida prior to moving back to Portsmouth.

The years that followed were filled with participation in civic organizations, social groups, and volunteer activities. He was a member of the Portsmouth Historical Association and past president of the Order of Cape Henry. He was directly involved in the State's decision in renaming Seashore State Park to First Landing. Marshall belonged to the Friends of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum, the Friends of the Portsmouth Public Library, the Twenty Club and was a founding and current member of the "Olde Towne Poker Night". He was an avid golfer and tennis player, in his day.

Marshall loved performing. He enjoyed professional modeling and many performances in local and regional theatre. He was most proud that his photo was used in the original ad campaign for "Virginia is for Lovers." He was one of the original lead actors in the Aegis Theatre reenactments at Nauticus, until the program ended.

Marshall will be missed by many and forgotten by none, particularly his friends at The Coffee Shop where he "held court" during his daily morning visits for nearly 30 years.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved special friend, Darlene Amon; three children, Marshall W. Butt III (Alan), Thomas F. Butt (Regina), Elizabeth C. Wilson (John); three grandchildren, Melissa T. Zidar (Francis), Anne Q. Vasiliadis (Michael), Sarah Q. Strack (Daniel); and seven great-grandchildren (who affectionately called him "Great") Molly, Maggie, Caroline, Costas, Teddy, Quinn and Conor.

When deemed safe, the burial of ashes will be at Oak Grove Cemetery on a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall's name. In these difficult times, the family would strongly urge everyone to wear masks, practice social distancing, with discipline and commitment and wash your hands, frequently. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
I enjoyed my many years in the 20 club, Hill House Board, Historical Association and Order of Cape Henry with Marshall. He, his parents and sister were cherished friends in Olde Towne.
Dennis McMurran
Friend
December 1, 2020
Marshall Butt was a fine man, who made Portsnouth a better place. He lived a long life of accomplishment, and gave us his special brand of kindnesses.

May he be well remembered and may he Rest In Peace.
Bernie Kirsch
Friend
December 1, 2020
Marshall and I and several others started the Olde Towne Poker Night around 40 years ago, and it is still around today. I will always have many good memories of these years. Also going way back, we also have some really fond memories of Marshall with the Olde Towne Ghost Walk. He will be missed.
Gene Bunn Jr.
Friend
