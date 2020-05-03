Martha Ina Alexander Bashara, 105, resident of Westminster-Canterbury of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully April 28, 2020.
She was born in Alligator, NC in 1914. Moved to Norfolk in her late teens and married Tommy Bashara in 1934. Over the 60 plus years she lived in Norfolk, she touched many lives. She loved people, being active, involved and productive. She was a member of the Margaret Bottome Circle of the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters, a member of Norfolk Senior Club, served as president and charter member of the Ellsworth Garden & Civic Club, volunteered at Lafayette Nursing Home, and was a Birth Rite at DePaul Hospital and Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters. She opened Wayside Antiques in Norfolk and Nags Head, NC which gave her an outlet to share and express her appreciation and passion for antiques. In 1997 she took the big step to leave Norfolk and moved to Westminster-Canterbury. She added many new friends, interests and activities there.
She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas G. Bashara and her son Thomas R. Bashara. She is survived by her daughter in law, Peggy Bashara; grandsons, Thomas W. and wife Sondra, and David R. and wife Kelley; and her four cherished great grandchildren, Bailey, Ella, Lucy and David who brought great joy to her life with their frequent visits.
The family would like to extend our deep appreciation and thanks to the caring staff at Westminster-Canterbury.
A private family service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Norfolk is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to The Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
She was born in Alligator, NC in 1914. Moved to Norfolk in her late teens and married Tommy Bashara in 1934. Over the 60 plus years she lived in Norfolk, she touched many lives. She loved people, being active, involved and productive. She was a member of the Margaret Bottome Circle of the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters, a member of Norfolk Senior Club, served as president and charter member of the Ellsworth Garden & Civic Club, volunteered at Lafayette Nursing Home, and was a Birth Rite at DePaul Hospital and Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters. She opened Wayside Antiques in Norfolk and Nags Head, NC which gave her an outlet to share and express her appreciation and passion for antiques. In 1997 she took the big step to leave Norfolk and moved to Westminster-Canterbury. She added many new friends, interests and activities there.
She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas G. Bashara and her son Thomas R. Bashara. She is survived by her daughter in law, Peggy Bashara; grandsons, Thomas W. and wife Sondra, and David R. and wife Kelley; and her four cherished great grandchildren, Bailey, Ella, Lucy and David who brought great joy to her life with their frequent visits.
The family would like to extend our deep appreciation and thanks to the caring staff at Westminster-Canterbury.
A private family service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Norfolk is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to The Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.