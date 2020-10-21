Martha Ann Hogshire Lex, 91, passed away peacefully at home on October 17th, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She grew up in Norfolk, attended Maury High School and graduated from the College of William and Mary where she was a cheerleader and a member of Pi Phi Sorority. The Norfolk native married Joseph T. Lex in 1952 and settled in her hometown. As Mrs. Lex, she became a social worker for the City of Norfolk, obtaining her Master's in Education while raising three children. She was a member of the Larchmont Garden Club, two bridge clubs and a long-time member of the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club. In her later years she enjoyed playing tennis, gardening and the annual family trips to the Outer Banks.
She was preceded in death by her parents Annie Lee & Thomas Hogshire and her loving daughter Nancy Lee Lex.
Martha Ann ("Mimi") is survived by her husband of 68 years Joseph T. ("Buddy") Lex, her sister-in-law Mary Lou Hilling, her son Peyton Lex and wife Denise, her daughter Martha Vaughan and husband Mark, her seven grandchildren Devin Lex, Jordan Lex and wife Sarah, Taylor Vaughan and wife Jessy, Peyton Vaughan and fiancÃ© Rosie, Mason Vaughan, Lucy and Caroline Lex, her four great grandchildren Urban and Blake Lex, Thomas Joseph Lex and Lex Lawrence Vaughan.
We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Cora and Tamara.
A private family ceremony will be held. Online condolences may be offered at hdoliver.com
. Donations may be made to William and Mary in memory of Martha Ann Hogshire Lex.