The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
For more information about
Martha Oast
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John’s Episcopal Church
424 Washington Street
Portsmouth, IL
View Map

Martha Ann Mercer Oast

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Ann Mercer Oast Obituary
Martha Ann Mercer Oast, 96, died February 18, 2020. Mrs. Oast, a native of Portsmouth, was the daughter of the late Dr. Cabell Tabb Mercer and Fannie Brown Mercer. She attended Westhampton College, Richmond, and was a longtime volunteer and past chairperson of the Portsmouth Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Mrs. Oast was predeceased by her husband, Judge William H. Oast Jr., her son, C. Mercer Oast, and her sister, Frances Mercer Doughty.

Survivors include her son, William H. Oast III, his wife Pam Oast, and their sons, Will Oast and Tom Oast (Lauren); her daughter, Martha Ann Oast "Marty" Brickhouse, her husband Maury Brickhouse, and their three children, Brad Brickhouse (Mary), Meredith Brickhouse, and Lauren Wilson (Tyler); and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Shultz Oast, and her daughters, Katherine Oast Quakenbush (Mark) and Courtney Oast Easters (Patrick). Survivors also include seven great-grandchildren.

The family thanks Kevin D. Wilson, M.D., for his devoted care of over thirty years and Rachel Trussell with Tidewater Elder Services for her expert assistance over the past two months.

A Requiem Eucharist will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 2nd, with Rev'd. Dr. Derek J. Harbin presiding, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 424 Washington Street, Portsmouth. A reception will follow in the church's Chisholm Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorial donations to St. John's Episcopal Church. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -