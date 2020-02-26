|
|
Martha Ann Mercer Oast, 96, died February 18, 2020. Mrs. Oast, a native of Portsmouth, was the daughter of the late Dr. Cabell Tabb Mercer and Fannie Brown Mercer. She attended Westhampton College, Richmond, and was a longtime volunteer and past chairperson of the Portsmouth Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Mrs. Oast was predeceased by her husband, Judge William H. Oast Jr., her son, C. Mercer Oast, and her sister, Frances Mercer Doughty.
Survivors include her son, William H. Oast III, his wife Pam Oast, and their sons, Will Oast and Tom Oast (Lauren); her daughter, Martha Ann Oast "Marty" Brickhouse, her husband Maury Brickhouse, and their three children, Brad Brickhouse (Mary), Meredith Brickhouse, and Lauren Wilson (Tyler); and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Shultz Oast, and her daughters, Katherine Oast Quakenbush (Mark) and Courtney Oast Easters (Patrick). Survivors also include seven great-grandchildren.
The family thanks Kevin D. Wilson, M.D., for his devoted care of over thirty years and Rachel Trussell with Tidewater Elder Services for her expert assistance over the past two months.
A Requiem Eucharist will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 2nd, with Rev'd. Dr. Derek J. Harbin presiding, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 424 Washington Street, Portsmouth. A reception will follow in the church's Chisholm Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorial donations to St. John's Episcopal Church. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020