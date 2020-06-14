Martha Olmstead Birtwhistle, 79, a resident of Port Charlotte, FL died June 6, 2020, peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Chesapeake, VA with her family and beloved dog, Mandy by her side.
She was a devoted wife, mother, dog-mom, mother-in-law, grandmother, grandmother-in-law, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and good friend. She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Lester Alan Birtwhistle, her three daughters and their families: Lisa LeFevre, her husband David LeFevre, and children Tyler and Abbie LeFevre; Christina King, her husband Francis King, and children Shayne King and Ashley King Crouthamel, and her husband Jordan Crouthamel; and Jennifir Birtwhistle and her boyfriend, Dale Quackenbush.
Martha, originally from Hamilton, NY and long-time resident of Bridgehampton, NY, loved art, a good Pinot Grigio, to travel, animals, concerts in the park, lunch with friends, flowers, and holidays spent with her family. She was thoughtful, charitable, smart, artistic, funny, worldly, graceful, sassy, and most of all courageous. Her last days were spent with her family reminiscing about days passed - her first date with Alan, her honeymoon to Virginia Beach, and other fond memories. She will be missed beyond words, but we are comforted to know that like she believed, as a Christian, she is in a much better place watching over all of us.
A private, family service will be held in her honor with plans for a larger, future service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Apostles Lutheran Church for a new sound system - www.apostles-lutheran.org/ and/or Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind - www.guidedog.org.
Funeral preparations are under the direction of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory in Chesapeake, VA. If you would like to sign their register for Martha, www.omanfh.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
She was a devoted wife, mother, dog-mom, mother-in-law, grandmother, grandmother-in-law, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and good friend. She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Lester Alan Birtwhistle, her three daughters and their families: Lisa LeFevre, her husband David LeFevre, and children Tyler and Abbie LeFevre; Christina King, her husband Francis King, and children Shayne King and Ashley King Crouthamel, and her husband Jordan Crouthamel; and Jennifir Birtwhistle and her boyfriend, Dale Quackenbush.
Martha, originally from Hamilton, NY and long-time resident of Bridgehampton, NY, loved art, a good Pinot Grigio, to travel, animals, concerts in the park, lunch with friends, flowers, and holidays spent with her family. She was thoughtful, charitable, smart, artistic, funny, worldly, graceful, sassy, and most of all courageous. Her last days were spent with her family reminiscing about days passed - her first date with Alan, her honeymoon to Virginia Beach, and other fond memories. She will be missed beyond words, but we are comforted to know that like she believed, as a Christian, she is in a much better place watching over all of us.
A private, family service will be held in her honor with plans for a larger, future service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Apostles Lutheran Church for a new sound system - www.apostles-lutheran.org/ and/or Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind - www.guidedog.org.
Funeral preparations are under the direction of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory in Chesapeake, VA. If you would like to sign their register for Martha, www.omanfh.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.