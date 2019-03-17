The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Martha Buck
Martha Champion Buck, 91, passed away in Norfolk on Wednesday evening. Martha was born in Spartanburg, SC. She spent most of her life taking care of her family and enjoying adventures of all kinds. Martha was an active member of Azalea Garden Church of God. She is survived by her husband, Carlton; daughters, Sheryl Shank and her husband, Dennis, Cynthia Raza and husband, Walter, and Rebecca Bowman and husband, James as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A visitation will be from 6-8pm, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Smith and Williams Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11am, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Smith and Williams chapel to be followed with a catered reception. A private burial will begin at 2pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019
