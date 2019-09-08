|
There is a celebration in Heaven. Martha Ann Carp had arrived on September 4, 2019. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Barry; children Myra (Joseph), David (Wendolyn), Cara (Alex), John (Jennifer); grandchildren Baylee, Mia, James, Jonathan, Ava, Ryan, Alejandro, Antonio, Jackson and Chase; and sister Lillian (Fred).
A funeral Mass will be held for Martha at 11:00am on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church 103 Columbia Ave, Norfolk, VA 23509. Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery 8100 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505 following the Mass.
She touched so many and we all are better for having known her and to have shared in her life.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019