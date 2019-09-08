Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
103 Columbia Ave
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Carp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Carp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Carp Obituary
There is a celebration in Heaven. Martha Ann Carp had arrived on September 4, 2019. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Barry; children Myra (Joseph), David (Wendolyn), Cara (Alex), John (Jennifer); grandchildren Baylee, Mia, James, Jonathan, Ava, Ryan, Alejandro, Antonio, Jackson and Chase; and sister Lillian (Fred).

A funeral Mass will be held for Martha at 11:00am on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church 103 Columbia Ave, Norfolk, VA 23509. Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery 8100 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505 following the Mass.

She touched so many and we all are better for having known her and to have shared in her life.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.