Martha Chafetz Karp, 93, passed away on May 15, 2019. Originally from The Bronx, New York, she resided in Norfolk from 1946 until 2015 when she moved to Coconut Creek, Florida. Engaging in a full social life, Martha enjoyed travel, good food, classical music, and literature. She was an active member of Hadassah and achieved Life Master in bridge, playing well into her 90's.Martha had an inspiring zest for life, a quick wit, and never took one day for granted. She cherished being with her family.Martha was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Willie Karp, and son Neil Karp (1948-2003). She leaves behind a loving family of three generations to cherish her memory: son Dr. Allen Karp and wife Margie, daughter Abbey Daniels and husband Larry, and daughter Barbara Durso and husband Al; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, on Thursday, May 23 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, donations to PBS.org and NPR.org are welcomed in her memory. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 20, 2019