Martha Jean Clark Manoso, 86, passed away April 14, 2020. Martha was born September 17, 1933 to Leon and Avis Clark at home on the family farm near Roaring Springs, KY. She graduated from Trigg County High School in Cadiz, KY, in 1950 and was the first in her family to attend college, and graduated from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY, in 1955. Following her marriage to then-Sergeant First Class Elpidio Manoso Jr. that same year, Martha became a proud and dedicated Army Wife moving her family to duty stations around the world including Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, Ethiopia, and Germany. In addition to homemaker and mother of four sons and one daughter, Martha worked outside the home at whatever job was available wherever her husband was stationed, including school teacher, secretary, photographer's assistant, saleswoman, loan officer, office manager, and newspaper carrier. She retired as a logistics specialist at Naval Station Norfolk after 10 years of service in 1997. A resident of Virginia Beach for 43 years, Martha was a devoted member of Thalia Lynn Baptist Church and the Virginia Beach Red Hat Society.
Left to cherish her memory are four sons, Elpidio Manoso III and wife, Elizabeth of Newport News, Leon Clark Manoso and wife, Stephanie of Chesapeake, Kenneth Paul Manoso and wife, Kimberly of Virginia Beach, and Dr. Mark William Manoso and wife, Amy of Portland, OR; one daughter, Helen Avis Carpio of Nashua, NH; one sister: Lu Thomas and husband, Carroll of Cadiz, KY; three brothers, William Clark and wife, Dee, of Lansdale, PA, Charles Clark and wife, Donna, of Stockertown, PA, and Wayne Clark and wife, Sue, of Hopkinsville, KY; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Command Sergeant Major Elpidio Manoso Jr.; both parents; one brother, Wilford Ray Clark; one sister, Sarah Clark Stubblefield; two grandsons, Matthew Lee Manoso and Kendall Van Schoick; and one great granddaughter, Sophia Van Schoick.
Private burial service will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk.
The family would like to thank Hand'n Heart Home Healthcare, Ballahack Woods Adult Family Care, Ms. Kristie Chappell and the staff of Restoration Family Care Services, LLC- Cannon House, Chesapeake, VA, and Kindred Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of our mother for many years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Plaza Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3610 South Plaza Trail, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 or any Virginia Beach Volunteer Emergency Medical Services Squad.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2020