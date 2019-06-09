The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Martha Clayton, 74, while surrounded by her loved ones, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2019. Martha was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Louis and Catherine Mazza on May 3, 1945. Martha graduated from Hunter College with a Bachelors of Arts in Anthropology and Biology. She worked as a Cytotechnologist for 30 years before retiring from Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth. During that whole time, she also worked as military spouse and mother of two, moving to wherever the orders took her husband. Martha volunteered for Special Olympics and coached the Bocce team until 2018.Left to cherish Marthaâ€™s memory is her loving husband of 46 years, LeRoy Clayton; her son Christopher Clayton and his wife Anjoli; and her daughter, Catherine Clayton.Marthaâ€™s visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 11, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 PM and her funeral service will immediately follow. They will take place at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Dr., VA Beach, VA 23462). The graveside service will take place the following day, Wednesday, June 12 at 1:00 PM at Albert G Horton Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery (5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434).Condolences may be left at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019
