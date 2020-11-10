1/1
Martha E. Almond
Martha E. Almond, a native of Norfolk, VA, transitioned peacefully from this earth to take up residence in her heavenly estate on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was a graduate of the January 1943 class of Booker T. Washington High School. She participated in the historic World War II â€˜Naval Women Involvement Initiative,' contributing to building warships as a welder. A faithful member of the Historic First Baptist Church of Bute Street, she attended Sunday School, morning and evening services, and Baptist Training Union (BTU). She was a member of various choirs, a Deaconess, member of the Do All We Can Club, and a beloved volunteer reader of READY Academy. She was also a member of the United Order of Tents. Survivors include two sons, Rev. Calvin David Brown Jr. (Jacqueline) of Virginia Beach, and Herbert G. Almond Jr. III (Lisa) of York, PA; three daughters, Beatrice B. Jackson (Fred) of Brooklyn, NY, Jeanray A. Barber of Rochester, NY and Bonnie A. Allen-Nadella of Neptune, NJ; nephews, CDR (RET) Everette R. Johnson Jr., and Alvin Evans; and nieces, Wilma Evans-Downer, Brenda Evans, and Beverly Thomas, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Almond was predeceased by her parents, Willie and Maggie W. Evans; her husband, Herbert G. Almond Sr.; her brother, Willie "Buster" Evans Jr. (Anna); her sisters, Thelma Evans, and Marie E. Johnson (Everett "Zip"); her son, Jackie Johnson, and her daughter, Jewel B. Hubbard (James). Public Viewing: 2pm - 6pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Homegoing Service: 11am, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA. Burial: Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. COVID-19 protocol will be enforced and live streaming available.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 10, 2020.
