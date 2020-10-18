Martha (Marty) Ellen Brown, 66, of Virginia Beach, passed away suddenly and returned to the Lord's house on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Marty was born on December 12, 1953 in Trenton, New Jersey. She was the third child of Helen Verna Matthews and Richard Glenn Matthews. She is survived by her husband Alan Joseph Brown, her daughter Michelle Marie Deyncourt and her husband Chris Robert Deyncourt, and her granddaughters Isabella Marie and soon to be born Emery Rose. She will be greatly missed by her brothers, sisters, and in-laws: David
Matthews and wife Valerie, Danny Matthews and wife Juliana, Rachel Kauffman and husband Robert, James Matthews and wife Kimberly, Phoebe Pennypacker and her husband Larry, Barb and Chris Kelly, Rob and Donna Brown, her many nieces and nephews, and her many friends.
