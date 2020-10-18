1/1
Martha E. Brown
1953 - 2020
Martha (Marty) Ellen Brown, 66, of Virginia Beach, passed away suddenly and returned to the Lord's house on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Marty was born on December 12, 1953 in Trenton, New Jersey. She was the third child of Helen Verna Matthews and Richard Glenn Matthews. She is survived by her husband Alan Joseph Brown, her daughter Michelle Marie Deyncourt and her husband Chris Robert Deyncourt, and her granddaughters Isabella Marie and soon to be born Emery Rose. She will be greatly missed by her brothers, sisters, and in-laws: David

Matthews and wife Valerie, Danny Matthews and wife Juliana, Rachel Kauffman and husband Robert, James Matthews and wife Kimberly, Phoebe Pennypacker and her husband Larry, Barb and Chris Kelly, Rob and Donna Brown, her many nieces and nephews, and her many friends.

For more information about services and to leave condolences, please visit www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7574902727
