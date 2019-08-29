|
|
Martha E. Mitchell passed away quietly in her sleep on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born August 20, 1930 to the late Peter and Anna Crofcheck of Freeland, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Freeland High School and entered the Women's Army Corps at the age of 19 at Fort Dix, New Jersey. There she would meet her future husband, James D. Mitchell. They would spend the next 28 years travelling the world in the U.S. Army.
After her husband died at the age of 55 from agent orange, she moved from Monterey, California to Virginia Beach to be near her daughter and son-in-law. She lived here for 32 years. Her passions in life were traveling, meeting new people and decorating her house with the many treasures she collected throughout her travels.
She is predeceased by her husband and a son and is survived by two daughters, Donna Tischfield of Martinsville, New Jersey and Linda Anderson of Chesapeake, Virginia; a son, James Mitchell of Laurel, Maryland; and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In her memory, donations may be made to the Gold Star Wives, a congressionally chartered non-profit service organization that provides assistance and friendship to those who have lost their spouse to a military-related illness.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019