Martha Frances Dorsch, 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 15, 2019. Born June 23, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, Fran moved to Virginia Beach with her husband and children 50 years ago and found joy in the nature around her. She recently retired after 30 years as a receptionist and health guide for Weight Watchers, Inc. where she worked in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake locations making some very special friends along the way. As a beloved and proud grandmother, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also spent much of her time caring for family pets, as well as, her local butterflies and birds. Fran is predeceased by her husband, Edward Preston Dorsch, Jr., her sister Leona Dorothy Ellsworth of New York and survived by her brother Bruce Howard Anderson and his wife Lois of California, her son Mark Edward Dorsch and his wife Kimberly of Chesapeake, his daughter Gail Frances Barton and her husband Bruce of Virginia Beach, grandchildren Bradford Preston Barton, Caitlin Ann Dorsch, Jessica Frances Dorsch, Elizabeth Gail Barton and numerous nieces and nephews. A service will be announced in the spring when her butterflies are again out and about. She requested that memorial donations be made to the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center or Norfolk Botanical Garden. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019