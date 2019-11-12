|
Martha Jane Montague Seidel, 86, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born in Huntington, WV to the late Ruth A. and Kyle H. Montague. Martha studied voice, opera, and piano at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and West Virginia University. She taught piano and voice lessons professionally for decades and was an avid WVU Mountaineers basketball and football fan.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Melvin L. Seidel; two sons, Edward M. Totten and Lee Seidel and wife Stephanie; a daughter, Rebecca L Pinkard and husband Marshall; and four grandchildren, Nicole, Archer and James Lyle and Nicholas Totten.
There will be a small memorial service at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach at 2pm Thursday, November 14, 2019, with a burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. She will be greatly missed by her husband and family, as well as her two devoted Yorkies, Coda and Trey.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 12, 2019