Martha Jane Stinson Morgan, 73, went to be with her Lord on October 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lounette Barnett and Charles Robert Stinson. She was predeceased by her dog Trouble.
Jane was retired after 48 years from the Division Department of Agriculture Consumer Services. She was a member of Maranatha Southern Baptist Church. She loved God, Family and Alabama Football.
She is survived by her daughters Lynn M. Arnette and husband Doug, and Laura M. Darden and husband Everett all of Windsor; grandchildren Joey Arnette, Jerry Arnette, Jessi Scott (Jonathan), Morgan T. Darden, Desiree Reid, Heather Darden, and Matthew Darden (Kelly); great grandchildren Charlotte, Sarah Jane, Logan, Landon H, Scarlett, Lexi, Landon, Sophia, Harper, and Luna.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 AM by Rev. Lindsay Poteat and Rev. Tim Rawls in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 18, 2019