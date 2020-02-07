|
Martha Jones Riggan, 94, of Virginia Beach entered into eternal rest on February 5, 2020. Born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Charles Leonard and Ida West Jones, she was the widow of Charles A. Riggan, Jr. and was predeceased by her sister, Christine Fulcher (Woody) and brothers, Melvin (Ruby), Tilden (Marie) and their son, Bill Jones.
She graduated from Maury High School and retired from the Army Corps of Engineers where she worked as a switchboard operator, met her husband, "Chuck," and developed many life-long friendships. She also volunteered as a "pink lady" at Sentara Leigh Hospital for over 30 years and was also active with the Chesapeake Public Schools PTA and was a Band Parent with the Indian River High School Marching Band. She was a member of Oaklette United Methodist Church.
Martha is survived by her son, Douglas A. Riggan of Coral Gables, FL; nieces, Debbie Lowry, and Kaye Herndon and nephews, Ronald and Leonard Jones as well as extended family members.
Martha treasured her family and friends and her caring blue eyes and warm smile quickly made people feel at ease and comfortable opening up to her. She always put others needs ahead of her own.
One of her favorite things to do each year was spending time down at "the cottage" on Tulls Bay in North Carolina, fishing on the pier, watching the sunset, and talking with neighbors - while enjoying a cocktail. She remained "young at heart" and even became an avid Sjoelbak player at age 87 and looked forward to playing every week.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to her friends and family who allowed Martha to enjoy life to the fullest including her dear friends Frankie Parker, Affie Twiford, Diane Wilson, Linda Adelson, and others including her many friends and the staff at Westminster Canterbury.
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, is handling the arrangements, with a viewing available for friends on Sunday, February 9, after 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private family burial is planned. A memorial service will be held at the Holy Trinity Chapel of Westminster Canterbury, 3100 Shore Drive, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, Oaklette United Methodist Church, or a .
