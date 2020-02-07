The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Chapel of Westminster Canterbury
3100 Shore Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Riggan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jones Riggan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Jones Riggan Obituary
Martha Jones Riggan, 94, of Virginia Beach entered into eternal rest on February 5, 2020. Born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Charles Leonard and Ida West Jones, she was the widow of Charles A. Riggan, Jr. and was predeceased by her sister, Christine Fulcher (Woody) and brothers, Melvin (Ruby), Tilden (Marie) and their son, Bill Jones.

She graduated from Maury High School and retired from the Army Corps of Engineers where she worked as a switchboard operator, met her husband, "Chuck," and developed many life-long friendships. She also volunteered as a "pink lady" at Sentara Leigh Hospital for over 30 years and was also active with the Chesapeake Public Schools PTA and was a Band Parent with the Indian River High School Marching Band. She was a member of Oaklette United Methodist Church.

Martha is survived by her son, Douglas A. Riggan of Coral Gables, FL; nieces, Debbie Lowry, and Kaye Herndon and nephews, Ronald and Leonard Jones as well as extended family members.

Martha treasured her family and friends and her caring blue eyes and warm smile quickly made people feel at ease and comfortable opening up to her. She always put others needs ahead of her own.

One of her favorite things to do each year was spending time down at "the cottage" on Tulls Bay in North Carolina, fishing on the pier, watching the sunset, and talking with neighbors - while enjoying a cocktail. She remained "young at heart" and even became an avid Sjoelbak player at age 87 and looked forward to playing every week.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to her friends and family who allowed Martha to enjoy life to the fullest including her dear friends Frankie Parker, Affie Twiford, Diane Wilson, Linda Adelson, and others including her many friends and the staff at Westminster Canterbury.

Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, is handling the arrangements, with a viewing available for friends on Sunday, February 9, after 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private family burial is planned. A memorial service will be held at the Holy Trinity Chapel of Westminster Canterbury, 3100 Shore Drive, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, Oaklette United Methodist Church, or a . Friends of the family are invited to sign the online guest book or to share a memory at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -