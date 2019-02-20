|
Martha K. Tyree, 82, went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2019. She was born to the late William and Ida Durham in Hodgenville, KY. She was a wonderful wife to the late Richard S. Tyree, Sr. for 58 years; a loving mother to her children, Richard S. Tyree, Jr. and wife, Khristie of Tarboro, NC, Phil Tyree of VA Beach, Timothy Tyree and wife, Denise of Greensboro, NC, the late Jeffery Tyree of VA Beach and Lisa Tyree of VA Beach and Jessica and Joe, whom she loved like her children; a devoted grandmother to 5; great-grandmother to 2; and she also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Wanda McMillan of Chesapeake.A graveside service will held at 2pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VA Beach Public Library.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019