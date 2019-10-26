|
February 22, 1923 - October 23, 2019
Martha Hoyle Lamm, 96 of Lucama passed away Wednesday. Her funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 2 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson. The Rev. Wayne Whitley will officiate.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 - 8 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home.
Martha is survived by her daughters, Iris Ellen Cauldwell and husband, Kevin of Franklin, Virginia, Evonne Raper of Lucama and Shirley Stewart of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandsons, Chris Raper, Robbie Stewart, Michael Stewart, and Tracy Blalock; granddaughter, Tammie Davis; great-grandchildren, Brooks Raper, Courtney Raper, Tyler Raper, Kristen Raper, Gage Blalock, Caroline Goad, Emilee Goad, Bryson Wood, Tai Stewart and Tess Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Atlas Lamm; parents, Otho and Magnolia Hoyle and her grandson, Mark Raper.
