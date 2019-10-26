The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
1923 - 2019
Martha Lamm Obituary
February 22, 1923 - October 23, 2019

Martha Hoyle Lamm, 96 of Lucama passed away Wednesday. Her funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 2 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson. The Rev. Wayne Whitley will officiate.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 - 8 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home.

Martha is survived by her daughters, Iris Ellen Cauldwell and husband, Kevin of Franklin, Virginia, Evonne Raper of Lucama and Shirley Stewart of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandsons, Chris Raper, Robbie Stewart, Michael Stewart, and Tracy Blalock; granddaughter, Tammie Davis; great-grandchildren, Brooks Raper, Courtney Raper, Tyler Raper, Kristen Raper, Gage Blalock, Caroline Goad, Emilee Goad, Bryson Wood, Tai Stewart and Tess Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Atlas Lamm; parents, Otho and Magnolia Hoyle and her grandson, Mark Raper.

Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 26, 2019
