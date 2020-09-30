Martha Lee (Eigenbrode) Berkhimer of Virginia Beach, VA died peacefully at home on September 25, 2020. She was 86 years young. She left us with the comment that she was happier than she had been in many years. She was at peace and was a true Champion during her illness; teaching us how to leave this life with Dignity and Grace.
Marty was born and raised in Waynesboro, PA and was predeceased by her parents Raymond L. Eigenbrode and Martha F. (Barnsley) Eigenbrode, her older brother Raymond (Barney) Eigenbrode, and her husband of 64 years Captain Frank Reed Berkhimer, USN (Retired).
She is survived by her younger brother John J. Eigenbrode (Jean), her four children, Martha Lee (Berkhimer) Hunter (Rich), Timothy Reed Berkhimer (Dottie), Kirk David Berkhimer (Lynn), and Frank Kelly Berkhimer (Catherine), and with special mention, Joey. She was the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren. Barrett (Clare) and Brandon Hunter, Casey, and Erin Berkhimer, Ashley Puvogel (John) and Nathanial Berkhimer and Jena Aluia (Joe) and Joshua Berkhimer, and Hudson, Jamison, and Samantha Woolley: and 2 who preceded her in death: Whitney Lauren Hunter and Brent Michael Perry. She was also the proud great grandmother of 4 great grandchildren: Levi Berkhimer, Kinsley and Ellyson Puvogel, and Benjamin Hunter.
As the wife of a career Naval officer, Marty moved many times, from Virginia to Connecticut to Washington DC to Florida, to California and often back again. With four children in tow, Marty coordinated many of these moves while Reed was deployed at sea. She enjoyed a wide circle of friends from across the country and across the globe. She was active in the various Wives Clubs and the United States Naval Academy Class of '54 Norfolk Chapter.
Marty was a lifelong Episcopalian and attended All Saints' Episcopal Church for many years. The family was also active in Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Kempsville for many years.
Our special thanks to Mary Lynne, Mary Anne and Georgine. You represent the definition of a true friend and best friend. Mom was blessed to have you in her life, and our family is forever indebted to each of you for the unselfish devotion you gave of yourself in helping to take care of Mom.
Due to current restrictions a memorial service and reception will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1969 Woodside Lane, Virginia Beach, VA at a later date. Marty will join Reed in interment at Arlington National Cemetery; a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 1969 Woodside Lane, Virginia Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.