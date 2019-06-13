Martha Lee McCoy, 96, died on June 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George B. Hoffman, Jr. and Osie B. Hoffman. As a Norfolk native she was educated in the Cityâ€™s Public Schools and was a 1940 graduate of Maury High School. While there she participated in several student and corollary activities. Entering Sweet Briar College in September 1940 Martha Lee majored in foreign languages but continued her participation in several student activities. She received her B. A. Degree in June 1944. Martha Lee was predeceased by her husband, Harry E. McCoy, Jr. whom she had met in the Eighth Grade at Blair Junior High School, had dated while at Maury and throughout their respective college careers, she at Sweet Briar and he at Virginia. They had married in July 1944, shortly after her college graduation thus beginning a blessed and wonderful married life of 74 3/4 years. Their three children who now survive her are Martha Lee Shaw (Mott) (Mark B. Shaw) of Norfolk, Emily M. Peltz (Jack S. Peltz) of Norfolk and Dr. Harry E. McCoy, III (Catherine W. McCoy) of Blacksburg, Va. Additionally she is survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. While her husband was overseas during World War II, Martha Lee was a teacher in the Norfolk Public Schools and thereafter continued as a teacher at St. Anneâ€™s School in Charlottesville, Va. during her husbandâ€™s Law School education. Returning to Norfolk, she rendered civic and community services through many organizations such as the Childrenâ€™s Theater, Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kings Daughters, Garden Clubs, Junior League, etc. Having served as a Brownie Pack Leader, as a Troop Leader and Council Member she became President of the Girl Scout Council of the Greater Tidewater Area, overseeing all Girl Scout activities on both sides of Hampton Roads, through Franklin and the adjoining area of Southside Virginia and also throughout nine counties in North Carolina. For many years she was a Sunday School Teacher, an active member of the Altar Guild and other Church-related activities at Christ & St, Lukeâ€™s Church where she had been married in 1944. Her services will be held there at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18th. Memorials may made to Christ & St. Lukeâ€™s Endowment (757) 627-5665, to Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kings Daughters, the Martha Lee and Harry E. McCoy Fund at the Hampton Roads Community Foundation (757) 622-7951 or to any entity of the donorâ€™s choice. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary