Martha Mackey DeMontpellier lovingly known to her friends and family as "Mike," passed away on September 14th at the age of 70. She was born in Hampton, VA to the late Vaughn and Rita Ray Mackey.
Although she left us far too soon, Mike was the embodiment of life and light. She lived her life to the fullest, illuminating every room she entered, and every life she touched. Mike was surrounded by those who loved her, cultivating lifelong friendships in Hampton and again in Norfolk where she spent the last 44 years.
Mike was predeceased by her brother and partner in crime, Ike Mackey; father, Vaughn C. Mackey; mother, Rita Ray Mackey; and her beloved dog, Lou Lou. Mike was blessed with two children, Paul DeMontpellier and Margot DeMontpellier as well as two grandchildren, Reilly and Taylor Powell. Her life and light will be carried on by her longtime partner, Bob Gustafson, her children, grandchildren, and her exceptionally large group of friends, who truly were a family to her.
Mike attended Hampton High School followed by Mary Washington University where she received a bachelor of arts. She went on to complete a masters in library science from Old Dominion University. Mike was exceptionally bright and reminded us of that frequently by using vocabulary words known only to her and the folks over at Merriam-Webster. Mike embraced her love of knowledge, passing it on as an educator and later a media specialist with Norfolk Public Schools.
Mike lived to dance, to laugh and to love. She had a deep love for the ocean, music, travel, animals, and of course, her family and friends. In death, her light and her love for life will be kept alive in those who loved her.
A special thanks to Gerry Eaton Deas, Ashby Kilgore, Debbie Goode-Jones, Becky Jones, Paula Echols, Ingeresa Friedman, Molly Parsons, John Vellines, Ian Flynn, Will Old, and the entire Gustafson family.
A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel, 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518, on Friday, Sept, 20, from 5-7 pm.
A funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 520 Graydon Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507, on Saturday, Sept, 21, at 11 am.
A celebration of life will be held after the funeral. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 19, 2019