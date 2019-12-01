|
|
Martha Lorraine Schmidt Moore Roach, 88, died peacefully on November 9, 2019, at Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Marty was born August 28, 1931 in Fort Scott, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, James C. Roach of Smithfield, VA., her parents W.K. Schmidt and Frances McLeod, her brothers, Charles "Chuck" Schmidt and W. E. "Dude" Schmidt. Marty is survived by the father of her children, Clark Raymond Moore, and her children, Catherine M. Bowling (Brag), Cynthia M. Bitar (Khalil), C. Steven Moore (Elaine), a step daughter, Elizabeth Miller (Jeff) and brother Larry Sherrod (Rhonda). Marty was blessed to be the grandmother of 9 grandchildren, Jay Bradshaw (Jen), David Bradshaw (Angie), Rayana Marker (Stephen), Amira Mosley (Ryan) Nadia Bitar, Nick Moore, Kira Moore, and John Moore, Jamie Miller and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was very active within her Norfolk and Smithfield communities. She spent many years volunteering with the Girl Scouts and the Girls and Boys Club. She was a member of Larchmont Methodist Church choir and later the Trinity Methodist Church choir in Smithfield. Her friends and social activities from both Norfolk and Smithfield always put a smile on her face. She participated in the Red Hat Society, Women's Club of Smithfield, she and her late husband enjoyed traveling all around the world and she joined her husband at the VFW in Smithfield almost every weekend. She was a member of Eastern Star. Her career was in sales, with Consolidated Photographic Industries which became Colorcraft Corporation and ending with a career in Real Estate.
Marty was always a willing partner on any dance floor, she could sing at a moment's notice. Our mom was full of life, high spirited, creative, kind and caring and always ready for an adventure. Mom cherished any time she could spend with her grandchildren and she will be lovingly missed.
The memorial service for Martha "Marty", will be at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel, 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA. The service will be held at 2 pm., Saturday, December 7, 2019. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019