Martha Nortonen Stallings peacefully passed away at her home in Virginia Beach on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Martha's memory will be honored and cherished by her remaining sister, Mrs. Hilda N. Piedemonte, her son, John "Jay" Stallings; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Stallings (Carey's wife); her four grandchildren, Sebastian E. Greenwood, Alexander G. Stallings (wife, Hannah; son Asher), Rejina S. Kaplan (husband, Jason; daughter Violet and son, Peter), and John M. Stallings, as well as by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be missed by many, including Reed Jeavons, her former neighbor and "other son."
Martha and her husband Arthur were beloved members of the Virginia Beach community, first meeting at the oceanfront on a Halloween night many years ago, marrying, living at the Northend of Virginia Beach and then later moving to the Great Neck area.
A visitation and service will be held from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Maestas Chapel, located at 1801 Baltic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Visit altmeyerfh.com to read full obituary online.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 22, 2019