Martha Parker Umphlette, 94, a Suffolk, VA native and long-time Outer Banks resident, died peacefully at her home on April 29, 2020. Martha was the daughter of the late Robert E. Parker, Sr. and Jamie Duke Parker of Suffolk. She was a successful businesswoman for many years as the owner of Ocean Side Court and The Chalet Gift Shop in Nags Head, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Raby Umphlette; parents; brother, Robert E. Parker, Jr.; and granddaughter, Jessica Moyer. Martha is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Johnson; son, William S. Johnson; six grandchildren, Jamie Kutlick (Cory), Christopher Moyer (Naomi), Robbie Johnson (Allison), Colin Moyer (Alicia), Katie Salinas (Mike), and Craig Moyer (Alli). She was extremely proud of her five great grandchildren, Lydia and Peter Moyer, Izzy and Dean Johnson and Caffrey Moyer. Martha was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her caretaker Deborah Parker. Graveside service will be private and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be registered online at parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 1, 2020.
