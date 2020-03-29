|
Martha Paxton Beale, 93, passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020. Martha was born in Norfolk to William McCormick Paxton and Malvine Gray Womble Paxton. She was raised in the Larchmont neighborhood of Norfolk, attended Norfolk Public Schools, and graduated in 1945 from Maury High School. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Guy R. Beale Jr., her daughter Margaret R. Beale, her son-in-law Roy L. Eppes and her sister Malvine Paxton Graham.
In 1949, Martha graduated from Converse College and upon returning to Norfolk she worked at the YWCA. In August 1950, she married the love of her life Guy R. Beale, Jr. and they celebrated 65 years together. Martha was baptized at First Presbyterian Church Norfolk. She was a long-time member, Deacon, President of the Women of the Church and Circle Leader of Royster Memorial Presbyterian Church. She later became a member of Freemason Baptist Church. For the past 9 years, Martha attended services at Westminster-Canterbury on the Bay.
Martha was a member of the Great Bridge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Crescent Society of Converse, the Lakewood Garden Club, The Women of Wesleyan and the Lawrence T. Royster Circle of the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. She was the recipient of the Converse College 100 Distinguished Alumni Award and the Converse Mortar Award. Martha was a past Chairman of The Hermitage Auxiliary, a volunteer at a local homeless shelter and the historian for the Lakewood Garden Club.
Martha will be remembered for her love of family, her friendliness to everyone and her faith in God. To the embarrassment of her children, she would always strike up a conversation with anyone at any time. She loved her friends at Church, exercising with her friends at Westminster Canterbury, her neighbors, and many more friends all over the world. Martha devoted her life to God, her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Her interests were the beach, boating, phase 10, playing bridge, gardening, reading, knitting, painting, rescuing dogs, and travel.
Martha is survived by her daughter Martha B. Eppes of Missouri City, Texas and her son James G. Beale and his wife Vickie of Norfolk. She is also survived by grandson Bryan L. Eppes and his wife Carey and their children Camille and Annabel; grandson Gregory P. Eppes and his wife Jill and their children Paxton and Ellie all of Missouri City, Texas; grandson Nelson W. Beale and his wife Hayden and their son Wallace of Norfolk; grandson Austin R. Beale and granddaughter Hannah E. Beale of Norfolk. Martha is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends whom she loved dearly.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Westminster-Canterbury for everything they have done for Martha, Guy and the Beale family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Converse College, 580 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to The Maury Foundation c/o Hampton Roads Community Foundation at 101 W. Main Street, Suite 4500, Norfolk, VA 23510 (or online at https://bit.ly/MauryFoundation) or to any . Martha's wish for the world is that everyone would be greeted as a friend.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020