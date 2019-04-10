The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Sawyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Phifer Sawyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha Phifer Sawyer Obituary
Martha Phifer Sawyer, 79, passed away April 9, 2019. Martha was born in Hickory, North Carolina to the late John L. and Edna White Phifer. She was a long time Food Service Manager with the Portsmouth Public Schools. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 58 years, Charles C. Sawyer; children, Roxanne Staples (Burnie), Cary Sawyer (Daphne), and Rodney Sawyer (Diane); grandchildren, Katie Lamont (Greg), Nevan, Kasey, and Cameron Sawyer, and Rob Staples (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Jake, Joshua, Caleb, Paul, Rylan, and Grayson; siblings, Rosemary McGraw (Todd), John Phifer (Tammy), and Tim Phifer; and a host of other family and friends. A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now