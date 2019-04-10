|
Martha Phifer Sawyer, 79, passed away April 9, 2019. Martha was born in Hickory, North Carolina to the late John L. and Edna White Phifer. She was a long time Food Service Manager with the Portsmouth Public Schools. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 58 years, Charles C. Sawyer; children, Roxanne Staples (Burnie), Cary Sawyer (Daphne), and Rodney Sawyer (Diane); grandchildren, Katie Lamont (Greg), Nevan, Kasey, and Cameron Sawyer, and Rob Staples (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Jake, Joshua, Caleb, Paul, Rylan, and Grayson; siblings, Rosemary McGraw (Todd), John Phifer (Tammy), and Tim Phifer; and a host of other family and friends. A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019