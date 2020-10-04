1/
Martha Richardson Haverty
Martha Richardson Haverty, 90, of Norfolk, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Gibbs Woods, very rural section of Currituck CO NC. She was the daughter of the late Malachi and Mary Richardson. She was predeceased by two sons, Douglas N. Haverty and William J. Haverty.

Martha was a dedicated member of Azalea Baptist Church for over 54 years. She enjoyed working in the church nursery and cooking Wednesday night suppers.

Martha loved to sew and reupholster all kinds of furniture and was an avid canner.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 70 years, Harry N. Haverty; and her beautiful daughter, Rosemary L. Cornell; daughter in law, Mary L. Paynter; her loving grandson, Tyler Richardson Haverty (Sheena); two great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Cora as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Azalea Baptist Church, 3314 E. Little Creek Rd. Norfolk VA 23518. The visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Azalea Baptist Church to feed the hungry children. Interment will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
10:00 AM
Azalea Baptist Church
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Azalea Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
