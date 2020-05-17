Martha S. Midgett
Martha S. Midgett, 88, of Virginia Beach passed away May 13, 2020. She was a member of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church, where she retired as the Administrative Assistant. She is preceded in death by her brother, Robert C. Swofford.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, I. Glenn Midgett; sons, Robert G. Midgett and Richard D. Midgett; grandson, R. Eric Midgett and his wife, Courtney; great grandchildren, Britt Midgett and Eliza Midgett; brother, Dean Swofford of Camden, SC; and sisters, Janelle S. Barrett of Camden, SC and Shirley Bunch of Rialto, CA.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Virginia Beach UMC. Condolences may be offered at www.vecremationsociety.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
