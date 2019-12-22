The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Martha "Kala" Shea

Martha "Kala" Shea Obituary
Kala had a zest for life, and a passion for athletics and the arts. She was an avid swimmer and tennis player. She was also very creative and a fan of the opera and ballet. Kala was staunchly independent and self-sufficient. Born in Long Beach, CA, Kala grew up in Bethesda, MD. She retired to Virginia Beach, VA with her beloved husband James F. Shea. She will be sorely missed by her family and the many neighbors and community members whose lives she touched. Please share your condolences with the family at FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019
