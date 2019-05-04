|
Martha Weaver Hunt, 73, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away May 2, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jon and Rosemary Weaver. She retired as a Certified Registered Nurse and was Episcopalian. Left to cherish her memory: her husband, William R. Hunt, Jr.; a daughter, Aimee Christina Hunt of Long Beach, CA; two sons, William R. Hunt, III, and wife, Tori, of Atlanta, GA and Jonathon L. Hunt and wife, Jennifer, of Hunt Co., TX; two sisters, Mimi Holm of Virginia Beach and Christina Davis of Atlanta, GA; a brother, Frederick Weaver of Atlanta, GA; and four grandchildren, Lauren, Madeleine, Colin, and Katy Hunt. She was preceded in death by a sister, Madeleine Buchvault. Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 4, 2019