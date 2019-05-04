Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Weaver Hunt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha Weaver Hunt Obituary
Martha Weaver Hunt, 73, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away May 2, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jon and Rosemary Weaver. She retired as a Certified Registered Nurse and was Episcopalian. Left to cherish her memory: her husband, William R. Hunt, Jr.; a daughter, Aimee Christina Hunt of Long Beach, CA; two sons, William R. Hunt, III, and wife, Tori, of Atlanta, GA and Jonathon L. Hunt and wife, Jennifer, of Hunt Co., TX; two sisters, Mimi Holm of Virginia Beach and Christina Davis of Atlanta, GA; a brother, Frederick Weaver of Atlanta, GA; and four grandchildren, Lauren, Madeleine, Colin, and Katy Hunt. She was preceded in death by a sister, Madeleine Buchvault. Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.