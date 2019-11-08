The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
The Gathering at Scott Memorial United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Fellowship Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Marthea Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marthea Cleve Gayle Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marthea Cleve Gayle Smith Obituary
Marthea Cleve Gayle Smith (age 81) passed with peace and grace to go home to Jesus on November 5, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Clyde Gibson and Emear Creekmore Gayle and half brother Clyde. Cleve was born in Norfolk and raised in Virginia Beach, graduated from Virginia Beach High School and attended Elon College. She worked for Dermatology, Inc. for over 40 years, attending to patients and making lifetime dear friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons: Brandon C. Smith (Bertha Dodel Smith) and Cleteus D. Smith (Catherine Donaghy Smith), three grandchildren Hunter G. Smith, Amber L. Smith and Emear E. Smith; and life-long, loving, friend Buddy Smith and his wife Linda.

While in her youth, she was crowned Surf Queen in Virginia Beach and Homecoming Queen for Elon; Cleve was truly as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, adoring grandmother and a gracious friend to all.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home and the celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Gathering at Scott Memorial United Methodist Church. The family encourages everyone who attends the celebration to wear Cleve's favorite color of pink. The family will receive guests in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Internment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach are greatly appreciated by Cleve and her family. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marthea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -