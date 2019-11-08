|
|
Marthea Cleve Gayle Smith (age 81) passed with peace and grace to go home to Jesus on November 5, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Clyde Gibson and Emear Creekmore Gayle and half brother Clyde. Cleve was born in Norfolk and raised in Virginia Beach, graduated from Virginia Beach High School and attended Elon College. She worked for Dermatology, Inc. for over 40 years, attending to patients and making lifetime dear friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons: Brandon C. Smith (Bertha Dodel Smith) and Cleteus D. Smith (Catherine Donaghy Smith), three grandchildren Hunter G. Smith, Amber L. Smith and Emear E. Smith; and life-long, loving, friend Buddy Smith and his wife Linda.
While in her youth, she was crowned Surf Queen in Virginia Beach and Homecoming Queen for Elon; Cleve was truly as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, adoring grandmother and a gracious friend to all.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home and the celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Gathering at Scott Memorial United Methodist Church. The family encourages everyone who attends the celebration to wear Cleve's favorite color of pink. The family will receive guests in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Internment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach are greatly appreciated by Cleve and her family. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019