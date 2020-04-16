|
Martie would like to let you know that her work here is done. She transitioned into the loving arms of the Father on April 13, 2020. She was 77 years old. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be with her parents, Hunter and Mabel Spencer, her older brother Hunter and Rachel, who she considered to be a daughter and member of her family. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed.
Martie's career path was that of a compassionate RN nurse, a profession which she practiced for 47 years. She served on the oncology ward at Sentara VBGH the last 16 years of her career. Her patients felt her healing love. She made a difference in so many lives.
Martie's passions included gardening and bird watching; she also enjoyed traveling in the company of her husband to many countries all over the world. Martie loved all of her friends at the Fellowship of the Inner Light where she especially enjoyed preparing paraments for the altar.
Martie leaves behind her husband Bruce, her daughter, Christina Wynne Marshall and her son Jonathan Wynne, her son-in-law Greg, her sweet grandson, Lance, her sister, Jane Basgall and her brother, Floyd Spencer and their respective families.
We want to let you know that she was a wonderful wife, Mother, Grandmother and dedicated nurse; we wish her a safe journey. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Association for Research and Enlightenment at a date TBA this summer. Memorial gifts may be made to the Fellowship of the Inner Light, http://fellowshipoftheinnerlight.com or to . To express online condolences, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 16, 2020