5/26/1949-11/2/2020



CWO3 Martin "Marty" Fetterly, USN (Ret.) passed away after a brief illness at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. He left this world surrounded by his wife Patricia, his daughter Jennifer (Randy) Fellman, and all of his siblings: Maxine Fetterly, Mark (Ellie) Fetterly, Michele Fetterly, Marlene Cassidy, Melissa Moschgat, and Marcie (Dan) Doherty.



Marty loved the simple things in life and was most happy working in the garden or woodshop and wearing his straw hat. He spent his entire life helping others, especially those who struggled in this world. He dedicated the last 39 years of his life to AA and helped countless souls to find a better way of life through sobriety. Marty walked the walk.



He was predeceased by his parents, Max and Julie Fetterly and a beloved nephew, Garrett Fetterly. Marty is also survived by his "bonus" children, Jerronda Davis and Rico Cherry as well as numerous grandchildren and extended family and friends who will all miss him dearly.



Visitation will be Friday Nov 6th from 5-7pm at T.E. Cooke-Overton Funeral Home, 405 Johnson Ave. Suffolk, VA 23434. A celebration of life will take place Sat. Nov. 7, 2020 at 11am New Community Temple, 3615 Tyre Neck Rd. Portsmouth, Virginia 23703.



