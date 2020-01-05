|
|
Martin Daniel Bergan, Jr., 84, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 in Chesapeake, Virginia. Born June 8, 1935, Martin was the treasured only child of his beloved parents, Margie (McMahon) and Martin Bergan, Sr. He is now joyfully reunited with them in Heaven.
A believer in the promises of the Christian Faith, Martin was a lifelong practicing Roman Catholic. He was a parishioner at the Catholic Church of St. Stephen, Martyr, in Great Bridge.
His early years were spent in Westfield, New Jersey where he attended and graduated from Holy Trinity School. Martin was an extraordinarily gifted musician and enjoyed composing, arranging and playing piano and organ throughout his entire life.
After high school, he trained at the prestigious RCA Institute in New York City. His family moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he had an impressive career as an innovator in the area of radios, electronics, engineering and early wireless technology. He retired early from Motorola in 2003.
His passions of music and electronics intersected as he became a serious collector of antique radios. He was also one of the first adopters of everything Apple. Martin loved baseball and might have been one of the Chicago Cubs greatest fans.
He is predeceased by his beloved parents, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his beloved cousin and lifelong friend, Lucy "Bookie" Stall of Florida, many first and second cousins including Beverly Greene of Florida and many cherished friends and neighbors, including Bob Griffin and wife Tina of Michigan, and his neighbor and best friend since the age of five, Michael J. Glynn, his wife Lee of Virginia and their children and grandchildren.
Visitation is Monday, January 6th at 10a.m., followed immediately by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Catholic Church of St. Stephen, Martyr at 1544 South Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake, VA. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, January 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Phoenix, Arizona, where he will find his final rest with his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please visit www.tmcfunding.com if you would like to make a donation in Martin's name to Young Audiences of Virginia, Arts for Learning or to Catholic Church of St. Stephen, Martyr in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020