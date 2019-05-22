Resources More Obituaries for Martin Southard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martin Dennis Southard

Obituary Condolences Flowers Martin Dennis Southard, beloved third son of David Francis Southard and Shirley Mae Wolter Southard, died May 16, 2019 at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Virginia of complications from cerebral palsy and other life-threatening issues. Marty was born March 6, 1958 in Norfolk, Virginia and was a life-long resident of Virginia Beach. Although Marty was born with severe disabilities including the inability to speak, he lived life to the fullest extent that was possible for him and never failed to communicate his wish list for his next activity. Communication often included requests for favorite pursuits such as trips to Busch Gardens, fishing with his brother Bob, wading in the pool, shooting pool balls, and the simple pleasure of eating a sandwich. Marty is survived by his brothers, Robert (Bob) and his wife Patricia (Patsy) of Chesapeake and Thomas (Tom) and his wife Karin of Iowa City, Iowa; nephews David and his wife Kathy of Chesapeake, Christopher (Chris) and his wife Ananda of Carrollton, nephew Anthony (Tony) Dickinson and his wife Gina of North Carolina, and step-nephew, Derek Smith and his wife Johanna of Portsmouth, along with nine great nephews and nieces and an extended family who loved him dearly. Marty is survived by maternal aunt, Joyce Wolter of Chicago, Illinois and paternal aunts and uncles, Eileen Dâ€™Arienzo, Anna Nardi, Michael Cerise of New York and George Cerise of North Carolina and many cousins. Marty is also survived by very special care-givers, Mala and Anthony Wolfe of Virginia Beach, who welcomed him into their home as a family member for nine wonderful years of his life. Mala and Anthony gave Marty an opportunity to live with them as a Virginia Beach resident after losing his parents so his life at SkillQuest could continue as normal as possible. They loved and cared for him as their own. He is also survived by a very special â€œadoptedâ€ sister, Barbara Moore who met Marty at the Virginia Beach Vocational Center in 1980 and immediately became his friend and advocate for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities. These three persons became Martyâ€™s angels on earth. Marty was predeceased by his parents, Shirley and David, and his step-nephew Andrew Smith.A celebration of Martyâ€™s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to SkillQuest Services, 400 Investors Place, Virginia Beach VA 23452. Sturtevant Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family and condolences may be offered at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries