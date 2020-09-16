1/
Martin "Mark" Jackson
Martin "Mark" Jackson, 59, joined his mother Nelly "Mo-Mo" Jackson in Heaven on September 10, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his father, Floyd F. "Pops" Jackson Jr.; two sisters, Debra Dyer and husband Lynn of Calabash, N.C., and Patti Pittard and husband Jim of Cary, N.C.; and one brother, Michael Jackson and wife Marilynn, of Virginia Beach. He is also survived by four nieces, April, Kelly, Hope and Jessica; one nephew, Drew; three great-nephews, Cody, Joey and Josh; one great-niece, Kyla and one great-great niece, Bella.

A memorial visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown, Bayside Chapel Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. A memorial mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. A private inurnment will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kempsville Volunteer Rescue 5145 Ruritan Court Virginia Beach, VA 23462 To view a full obituary and offer the family condolences, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
SEP
18
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
