|
|
Martin Judson "Jud" Shows, Jr., passed away quietly on September 13, 2019 at 79 years of age at MCV/VCU hospital in Richmond, VA. He was born in Ville Platte, LA to Martin Judson Shows, Sr. and Polly Undine Parker Shows on July 3, 1940. He was raised in Ragley, LA and graduated from McNeese State University in 1963 with a B.A. in Forestry. A Vietnam War veteran, Jud served in the Army from 1963-68 and followed with a career in large equipment sales. A "cowboy" and avid lover of horses, rodeo, sports, history, and nature, Jud was loved by everyone for his sense of humor, outgoing nature, and the ability to tell a good story. Jud was very active in the Dilwyn community, as a respected member and elder at the Buckingham Baptist Church and a volunteer with local charitable organizations such as Boy Scouts of America, Masonic Lodge 315 and VFW Lodge 8446. He is survived by his spouse: Annie Mae Shows; siblings: Parker[Juanita] Ballard and Jimmy Lebo; children: Paul [Kris] Shows, Kay [Sean] Roberson, Holly [Dusty] Shields; grandchildren: Brooks [Heather], Griffin, Grant, Camelia, Charlotte, Seamus; great-grandchildren: Indie, Nixon, Marley; Step children: Nancy [Doug] Rush, Bruce [Kay] Dunevant, Billy [Rose] Dunevant, Patricia [Bill] Johnson, Joanna Dunevant; 4 step grandchildren; 8 step great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and step son Roger Dunevant. Friends of the family are invited to attend the viewing which will take place at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville, VA on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1pm followed by a service celebrating his life. A small burial ceremony will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 12pm at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the following charities that Jud valued: VFW# 8446, Buckingham Baptist Church, and Sons of Confederate Veterans. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 17, 2019