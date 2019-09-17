The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct
Farmville, VA 23901
(434) 391-3830
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct
Farmville, VA 23901
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct
Farmville, VA 23901
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Shows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Judson Shows Jr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Judson Shows Jr. Obituary
Martin Judson "Jud" Shows, Jr., passed away quietly on September 13, 2019 at 79 years of age at MCV/VCU hospital in Richmond, VA. He was born in Ville Platte, LA to Martin Judson Shows, Sr. and Polly Undine Parker Shows on July 3, 1940. He was raised in Ragley, LA and graduated from McNeese State University in 1963 with a B.A. in Forestry. A Vietnam War veteran, Jud served in the Army from 1963-68 and followed with a career in large equipment sales. A "cowboy" and avid lover of horses, rodeo, sports, history, and nature, Jud was loved by everyone for his sense of humor, outgoing nature, and the ability to tell a good story. Jud was very active in the Dilwyn community, as a respected member and elder at the Buckingham Baptist Church and a volunteer with local charitable organizations such as Boy Scouts of America, Masonic Lodge 315 and VFW Lodge 8446. He is survived by his spouse: Annie Mae Shows; siblings: Parker[Juanita] Ballard and Jimmy Lebo; children: Paul [Kris] Shows, Kay [Sean] Roberson, Holly [Dusty] Shields; grandchildren: Brooks [Heather], Griffin, Grant, Camelia, Charlotte, Seamus; great-grandchildren: Indie, Nixon, Marley; Step children: Nancy [Doug] Rush, Bruce [Kay] Dunevant, Billy [Rose] Dunevant, Patricia [Bill] Johnson, Joanna Dunevant; 4 step grandchildren; 8 step great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and step son Roger Dunevant. Friends of the family are invited to attend the viewing which will take place at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville, VA on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1pm followed by a service celebrating his life. A small burial ceremony will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 12pm at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the following charities that Jud valued: VFW# 8446, Buckingham Baptist Church, and Sons of Confederate Veterans. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now