|
|
Martin Staiger, 83, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Martin and Margarete Staiger. He was born on June 1, 1936 in The Bronx, NY. Martin received degrees from Ft. Schuyler Maritime College, US Naval Post Graduate School and Georgetown. Martin proudly served in the United States Navy for 26 years with his final command being SUPSHIP at NNSY in Portsmouth. After retiring to Virginia Beach, he shared his passion for trains with countless families in the area through his train shop, Engine House Trains.
Martin is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Frances Staiger, a former Navy nurse, his eight children and their spouses, Marty (Karen) Staiger, Johanna (Les) Graybill, Karin (Joe) Rzeszotko, Louise (Mike) Williams, Erika Staiger, Charles Staiger, Debra (Damon) D'Agostino, Klara (Terry) Weaver and his 18 grandchildren. He is also survived by his cousins Ruth Mandle and Elinor Leili along with family in Germany and Norway.
There will be no services per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 8, 2019