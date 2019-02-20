Martin T. â€œMartyâ€ Clowdsley, 83, passed away February 16, 2019 in his home. Mr. Clowdsley, a native of Stockton, California, graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering as well as a Bachelor of Arts. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mr. Clowdsley retired in 1990 as an Electrical Engineer at Naval Sea Systems Command with more than 30 years of combined military and civil service. He spent much of his retirement serving the Portsmouth community in various capacities at OASIS Social Ministry. Mr. Clowdsleyâ€™s wife of 48 years, Mary Ruth Clowdsley, passed away in 2015. Survivors include his four children, Martha S. Clowdsley and friend Jay Warren, Joseph M. Clowdsley and wife Renea, Sally C. MacDonald and husband Michael, Daniel T. Clowdsley; seven grandchildren, Molly MacDonald, James MacDonald, Charles MacDonald, Benjamin Clowdsley, Casey Kuktelionis, Kevin Kuktelionis and Coralie Clowdsley. He was predeceased by his parents, Forsythe and Sue Clowdsley. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Ln., Suffolk. A Liturgy of the Resurrection will be celebrated 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 4137 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Oasis Social Ministry, 800 Williamsburg Ave., Portsmouth, VA 23704. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary