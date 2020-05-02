Marvelene Peggy Kight, 83, of Chesapeake, VA passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Born in Camden, NC, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Louise Hewitt. She was a lifelong member of Deep Creek Baptist Church and retired as a Special Education Teacher's Assistant from the City of Chesapeake Public School System, who worked alongside her beloved friend, June Kates.
Peggy was a driven professional with an unmatched work ethic. She loved her family with her whole heart. Her gardens of roses were her passion and were admired by many. She loved the Lord and was involved with her church for many years. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate heart. Her family and friends will miss her dearly.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Larry S. Kight; three daughters, DeAnne Phelps and husband, Jimmy, Christie Lewter and husband, David, and Lori Lucas and husband, Tom; three sisters, Faye Hylton and husband, Dennis, Ann Bigbie, and Kathleen Riggs and husband, Shelton; three brothers, Lankford Hewitt, Winky Hewitt, and Lindsey Hewitt and wife, Pat; grandchildren, Ashley, Eric, Casey, Payten, Eliana, and Kenton; and great-grandchildren, Ryder, Cora, Sutton, and Tatum.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Anita Savage for her devoted care.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 2, 2020.