The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map

Marvin Beverly Frye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Beverly Frye Obituary
Marvin Beverly Frye, 91, passed away on Tuesday evening in Chesapeake. Marvin was born in Washington, D.C. to the late Aubry and Lydia Frye. He is preceded in death by his wife, Fannie Mae Frye and his sister, Mary Ann Clark. Marvin was in the US Marine Corp and was very proud of his years of service. He retired as a photo engraver in the newspaper industry. Left to cherish his memory are his nephews, Albert, Clifford and Andy Ottaway.

A funeral service will be conducted at 4pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside, there will be a visitation one hour prior. Military honors will be rendered at the funeral service by the US Marine Corps for Marvin's time and honored service. Burial will be conducted at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington, NC on Monday, February 24, 2020. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -