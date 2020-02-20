|
|
Marvin Beverly Frye, 91, passed away on Tuesday evening in Chesapeake. Marvin was born in Washington, D.C. to the late Aubry and Lydia Frye. He is preceded in death by his wife, Fannie Mae Frye and his sister, Mary Ann Clark. Marvin was in the US Marine Corp and was very proud of his years of service. He retired as a photo engraver in the newspaper industry. Left to cherish his memory are his nephews, Albert, Clifford and Andy Ottaway.
A funeral service will be conducted at 4pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside, there will be a visitation one hour prior. Military honors will be rendered at the funeral service by the US Marine Corps for Marvin's time and honored service. Burial will be conducted at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington, NC on Monday, February 24, 2020. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020