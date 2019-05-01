The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Marvin Eugene Skinner, 75, transitioned from his earthly life on April 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Marvin was born on April 26, 1944 to the late Harry Skinner & Aldonia Gorum Skinner in the Berkley section of Norfolk, VA. Marvin was educated in the Norfolk school system and his first marriage was to the late Linda Roffin Skinner. Mr. Skinner held various jobs. He worked at the Northwest Naval Station in Chesapeake, VA, Newport News Shipbuilding & Drydock Company, and was last employed by the Navy Public Works Center Powerplant as a Boilermaker at the Naval Station in Norfolk, VA. Marvin was the last member from a family of 8 brothers and 1 sister. He leaves to cherish his precious memories 6 children: Anita (Jue), Marvin Jr. (Stacy), Calvin, Brenda Lee, Sherry (Oscar) & Delvin (Sonya); 17 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; a special nephew, Melvin Skinner Jr.; sister in law, Helen Skinner; ex-spouse Linda Bright Skinner; & a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives & friends. A funeral services will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 at Providence UCC; 2200 Vicker Ave, Ches, 23324. Viewing will be 4-7pm Thurs. Burial will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019
