Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory
Marvin H. Mathews Obituary
Marvin â€œBootsâ€ H. Mathews, Jr., 74, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Marvin â€œBuddyâ€ H. Mathews Sr. and Marie Matthews Jones and his stepfather, Raleigh â€œPopâ€ E. Jones.

Boots was in the National Guard for six years. He was an avid golfer at South of the James Seniors Golf Club. He spent years coaching soccer and swimming and he loved talking sports and about his business, Window Worx, which is a home improvement business.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rita Edwards Mathews and his children, Paul Mathews of Gates NC, Lori Baker (Del) of Carrollton, VA; sister, Cindy Jones Justice of Crestview, FL and grandchildren, Emily Marie Mathews, Bobby Mathews, Ava Grace Baker, and Mathew Baker.

A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Frank Jennings, at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will be held one hour prior before the service. Interment will be at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 2, 2019
