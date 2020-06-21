Marvin, 50, of Portsmouth, VA received his crown of victory on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Marvin was born in Norfolk, VA and was the eldest of two children born to Marvin and Phyllis Ricks Leathers. A 1987 graduate of Manor High School, he also attended Tidewater Community College and in 1995 obtained a BS degree in Hotel Restaurant Management from Norfolk State University. He held a number of positions, the last being Media Manager at Faith Evangelical Church. Marvin is survived by his parents, his sister; Suzette Leathers and a host of family and friends.



Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Corprew Funeral Home from 2 pm - 7 pm. A Graveside Service will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 10 am at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store