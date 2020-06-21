Marvin K. Leathers
Marvin, 50, of Portsmouth, VA received his crown of victory on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Marvin was born in Norfolk, VA and was the eldest of two children born to Marvin and Phyllis Ricks Leathers. A 1987 graduate of Manor High School, he also attended Tidewater Community College and in 1995 obtained a BS degree in Hotel Restaurant Management from Norfolk State University. He held a number of positions, the last being Media Manager at Faith Evangelical Church. Marvin is survived by his parents, his sister; Suzette Leathers and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Corprew Funeral Home from 2 pm - 7 pm. A Graveside Service will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 10 am at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Corprew Funeral Home 
JUN
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
