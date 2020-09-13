Marvin Kuriloff

Marvin "Marvelous Marv" Kuriloff, 94, died Sept. 5, 2020 in Southeastern Pennsylvania Veterans Center, Spring City. He was the husband of the late Claire (Green) Kuriloff. Born in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Sam and Maude (Crook) Kuriloff. Marvin honorably served his country as a Sergeant in the Army during WWII. He was shot down in the Pacific on a B-29, working as a gunner man, and was awarded a purple heart. He was a true American hero. He was a self-employed butcher for many years before retiring in 1985. Marvin was an amazing father who endlessly worshiped and supported his wife. He enjoyed chess, bridge, was a great dancer, and loved golf. He was more than funny, a hysterical man who exposed his family to a lot of great times. He especially adored his grandchildren. Marvin is survived by his sons, Roy A. Kuriloff and wife Pam of Fairlawn, NJ and Floyd M. Kuriloff of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter, Lisa M. wife of Michael Spradlin of Macungie, PA; grandchildren, Adam Kuriloff, Andrew Slobodow, Ben Kuriloff, Sam Slobodow, Jeremy Kuriloff, Jonathan Kuriloff, and Jenny Kuriloff. Services with military honors will be held privately. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, in the spirit of Marvin's legacy, please go up to someone you love and give them a hug and kiss, or make someone you don't know smile.



